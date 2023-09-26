Council to reassess school strike situation for Wednesday

Glasgow schools will remain closed on Tuesday – despite two leading trade unions postponing their three day strike action amidst an ongoing pay row.

Glasgow City Chambers in George Square in central Glasgow. Photo by Lewis McKenzie/PA Wire.

Both Unite and the GMB suspended their planned industrial action to allow its members to consider a new pay offer from COSLA – but Unison members are still participating in industrial action.

This means that nurseries, primary schools and secondary schools for S1-S3 pupils will remain closed to pupils on Tuesday, September 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow’s Gaelic and Additional Support for Learning (ASL) schools will also be impacted.

The ongoing dispute impacts caterers, cleansing, janitorial and early years staff, with the majority of those workers understood to be in the Unison union.

On Tuesday, the local authority will reassess the situation to see if schools and nurseries can reopen to pupils on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28 and will notify families if the situation changes.

Parents have voiced concerns and frustrations with the Glasgow City Parents group about having to make additional arrangements at an additional cost during this challenging time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leanne McGuire, chairwoman of the Glasgow City Parents Group, said: “The general view we are hearing from parents is a mix of sympathy and frustration.

“Many parents understand the need for strike action but it’s difficult explaining that to their children, particularly young children and it’s challenging trying to juggle work or other personal commitments.

“Making alternative arrangements can sometimes come at an additional cost to families too.

There has been a lot of confusion over the weekend for families about whether the strike action is still going ahead or not and we’ve tried our best, as volunteers, to keep parents updated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some families will struggle this week because we can’t assume everyone has a flexible employer or a support system around them to step in to help.

“And not to mention the concerns of ongoing strike action and the worry that it may continue into prelims time.

“We hope that talks between the parties involved continue and can come to a swift, positive resolution.”

The new offer represents a minimum wage increase of £2,006 for those on the Scottish Government ‘s living wage and a minimum increase of £1,929 for workers who are earning above the living wage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the upcoming Glasgow school strikes, Glasgow Labour Group Education spokesperson Bailie Patricia Ferguson said: “The potential chaos looming over our schools cannot be understated.

“The SNP has had weeks now to sort out a suitable deal with school staff, yet now we are facing further disruption to our schools.

“Years of brutal cuts under the SNP have forced councils into this position but instead of working together to find a solution and avoid strikes, the SNP has abdicated any and all responsibility.

“I urge the SNP to get round the negotiating table now to work out a fair deal that unions in Glasgow and their members can accept.’