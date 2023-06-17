Council urged to add more safe cycle lanes as part of behaviour change strategy

More safe cycle lanes should be created throughout Glasgow to encourage residents to ride their bike with confidence, according to charity bosses.

Cycling UK’s campaigns and policy manager for Scotland, Jim Densham, says that he wants more people to feel the benefit of riding a bike as the city council agreed its travel behaviour change strategy which looks to address barriers when it comes to active travel.

It comes after a paper was brought before members of the city administration committee on Thursday highlighting how the latest proposals would encourage people to rely less on private cars while promoting the Glasgow Transport and Active Travel Strategies.

Members were informed that plans will help the council achieve its net zero carbon emissions and a minimum reduction of 30% in car kilometres travelled by 2030.

It will also help achieve “Vision Zero” where no-one is killed or seriously injured on Glasgow’s roads, streets, cycle ways or footpath.

In 2022 a short life working group was set up to help develop the strategy with implements from the council’s Sustainable Transport, Road Safety, Education, City Deal Avenues, and Corporate Communications as well as external organisations such as Glasgow Life, Sustrans and Paths for All.

Cycling UK’s campaigns and policy manager for Scotland also believes that many journeys taken could be made by bike instead and he was pleased to see the strategy come forward.

Mr Densham said: ‘We want people to drive less and cycle more, and feel the benefits of riding a bike as a normal part of everyday life.

‘Many of the local journeys taken by car in Glasgow could be made by bike instead, so its excellent that Glasgow City Council is creating a strategy to support people to travel more sustainably.

‘To make this happen in Glasgow the council must create more safe cycle lanes, but also ensure everyone can access a scheme which can enable them to cycle with skills and confidence.

The Avenues scheme will see decreased road space, with wider footpaths, cycle lanes, and more green space.

During the city administration committee, transport convenor councillor Angus Millar said the aim was to ensure “behaviour change interventions” were considered while the council develops safe spaces for active travel.

He added: “This is part of the wider Glasgow Transport Strategy which has already been through the environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee.

“The TBSC (travel behaviour change strategy) aims to support and maximise the support and effectiveness of sustainable transport infrastructure investment in the city by ensuring behaviour change interventions are considered alongside the delivery of infrastructure.

“The strategy has been developed collaboratively with key stakeholders involving partners such as Sustrans and Paths for All.”

The council will now embark on a marketing campaign and provide information to residents about the active travel network and how they can benefit from it.