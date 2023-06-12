New cycle routes coming to Glasgow’s North East in £1m investment

The new cycle paths are set to begin implementation soon

New cycle paths are to be built on a number of roads in the north east of the city as part of a £1 million investment in the area this year.

Red Road, Broomfield Road, Balornock Road, Wallacewell Road and Northgate Road are in line for new routes to “benefit people” walking or cycling to shops and schools among other destinations in the neighbourhood.

The changes mean new vehicle restrictions are being proposed for parking and loading in certain locations subject to consultation.

The aim is to provide improved active travel routes connecting the north east of Glasgow to the city centre via the Sighthill transformational area. There are to be improved crossings and better footways for pedestrians as well as cycle paths.

The council is currently in the process of looking to appoint a contractor.

The north east scheme is one of three active travel projects due to share a £4 million funding boost from Transport Scotland.

The other projects include £2.5 million for the ‘Connecting Battlefield’ scheme in Langside to improve streets for walking and cycling.

A final amount of £500,00 is to be spent creating a two-way segregated cycle route at Pitt Street between existing routes on Waterloo Street and Sauchiehall Street alongside other work.

Councillor Angus Millar, city convener for transport, said: “These funding awards are fantastic news for active travel in Glasgow.

“We want to create a roads network that encourages walking, wheeling and cycling across the city and it’s great to see our plans being endorsed by the Scottish Government in this way.

“The Active Travel Transformation Fund has focused on ready-to-go projects and I am very pleased the effort we are putting into the designs for new infrastructure is paying off.

“Connecting Battlefield, the North East Active Travel Route and the Pitt Street Link will all make vital connections to other routes that will ensure it is easier to get about Glasgow by walking, wheeling or cycling.

“As more and more safer, segregated routes begin to link together across the city we will the shift to active travel that is crucial to our efforts to reduce the use of vehicles driven by fossil fuels.”

Councillors are due to decide whether to accept the funding at the city administration committee this week alongside another cash award from Transport Scotland.

The council is also due to receive £4.05 million Cycling Walking Safer Routes , which aims to boost road safety and long term transport plants.

SNP councillor Millar added: “Money from the Cycling Walking Safer Routes fund will also go to range of projects that will support active travel and road safety.