17-year-old arrested after cannabis cultivation found in Glasgow home

The youth is due in court today (Thursday).

By Jamie Callaghan
33 minutes ago
A youth has been arrested and charged.

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old after a cannibas cultivation was found in a Southside home.

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 officers attended a property on Forties Crescent, Glasgow where a cannabis cultivation was discovered.

“A 17-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 13 October, 2022.”

