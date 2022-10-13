17-year-old arrested after cannabis cultivation found in Glasgow home
The youth is due in court today (Thursday).
A youth has been arrested and charged.
Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old after a cannibas cultivation was found in a Southside home.
The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 officers attended a property on Forties Crescent, Glasgow where a cannabis cultivation was discovered.
“A 17-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 13 October, 2022.”