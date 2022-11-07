A much-loved and used play park in Kirkintilloch has been destroyed by vandals.

The play park has suffered severe fire damage

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive of East Dunbartonshire, said: "The playpark at Eastside was installed in 2019, at a cost of £60,000 and has become a much loved and well-used amenity for local children.

Once again, our young people will be deprived of a fantastic play facility due to the actions of vandals following an incident last weekend which has resulted in a fire destroying two of the installations, including the main climbing frame.

This follows an earlier incident when fire damage destroyed another play unit. Anyone with information please contact Police Scotland. Our team has now started the process to repair and/or replace the damaged equipment as soon as possible."