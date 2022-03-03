By Clare Grant

Mum-of-two Karen Stevenson, 42 was last seen in the early hours of Sunday February 19, in a disapperance that the family say is entirely out of character.

She left her home in the Lairds Hill area at Seafar shortly after midnight, waked towards the city centre and continued towards Muirfield Community Centre near Brown Road and Fleming Road around 2.55am.

And this was the last time she was seen.

As the search continued from February into March, police have increasingly involved the public in their search – even by interviewing passers out and about at the same time Karen disappeared a week on·

Karen is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build, with long brown hair.

She was wearing a purple hooded jacket with a fur lined hood, cream long sleeve t-shirt with a graphic design, black leggings, and black ankle boots. She also may be carrying a small pink handbag, with metal studs and a chain strap.

In a statement released today, her family said: "This is completely unusual for Karen and she has never been missing before.The whole family are really worried and would like Karen to get in contact with anybody to let us know she is safe. If anyone has any information at all then please contact the police as soon as you can."

Inspector Susan Rae, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: "Extensive searches and enquiries have been carried out throughout the local area in an effort to trace Karen.

"These are continuing and we've been assisted by resources including specialist search advisors, and the dog unit. Officers have also been carrying out house to house enquiries and checking CCTV.

"I know our concern is shared by locals, and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Karen to get in touch as soon as possible.