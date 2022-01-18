Appeal after thugs attempt to torch business in Eastside, Kirkintilloch

Police are appealing for information after a fire was started deliberately at a business premises at Eastside, Kirkintilloch.

By Liz Gallacher
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 12:42 pm
Scottish Fire and Rescue

The incident happened around 11.45pm on Friday, 14 January. No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Sergeant Jas Juttla said: “This fire is being treated as wilful. Fortunately no one was injured but the premises were damaged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact us.

“Also, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch, likewise if you have private CCTV that may help.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact CID via 101, quoting incident number 3902 of Friday, 14 December, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”