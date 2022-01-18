Appeal after thugs attempt to torch business in Eastside, Kirkintilloch

Scottish Fire and Rescue

The incident happened around 11.45pm on Friday, 14 January. No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Sergeant Jas Juttla said: “This fire is being treated as wilful. Fortunately no one was injured but the premises were damaged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact us.

“Also, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch, likewise if you have private CCTV that may help.