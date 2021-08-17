Bearsden councillor delighted over reprieve for bus service

n/a

Independent Bearsden councillor Duncan Cumming told the Herald Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) have decided to continue to subsidise the No15 operated by Citybus until July next year.

The decision is subject to a six-month review.

Councillor Cumming said, “I was delighted to receive this news from SPT who have worked tirelessly over the years to ensure my constituents continue to have access to this service which is seen by many as a lifeline.

“As the United Kingdon continues to emerge from the pandemic, I think it is absolutely essential that Service No15 will still be there for people.

"I have campaigned for almost a decade to ensure that we have such services.

He added: “Be assured I will never give up campaigning on behalf of my constituents in the hope of securing this vital service beyond July 2022.”

Councillor Cumming successfully campaigned for the improved Glasgow Citybus No 15 service linking Milngavie and Bearsden to the City Centre via Anniesland and Glasgow University, back in 2013.

After Citybus stated in 2019 via Twitter that it was withdrawing the service for commercial reasons, Councillor Cumming met with SPT officials in a bid to prevent it from being scrapped.

At the time, he told the Herald: “I am deeply upset and concerned at the decision Glasgow Citybus has taken. This is obviously very disappointing and devastating news for manypeople.

"Locals have told me over the years how useful and well designed the route was for them.

“I have managed to procure high level meetings with senior SPT officials to emphasize to them on behalf of constituents, the gravity of the situation.”

SPT agreed to review the situation to determine what action might need to be taken to ensure that any essential links are maintained.