Bishopbriggs man jailed after bombarding ex-partner with abusive messages

Andrew McNicol, also known as Andrew Jolly, turned on the woman between January and August 2019 from his home in the town.

The 31-year-old former telecommunications worker used his skills to create fake numbers and hounded the woman with calls.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also made bogus social media profiles which contained personally abusive language and sent friends requests to her.

Glasgow Sheriff Court

McNicol used a pre-booked golfing trip to pretend to keep tabs on the "terrified" victim who was walking in the same park with her dog.

Prosecutor Sarah Latta said: "The woman was petrified and believed McNicol was following her."

He pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stalking and breaching a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC said: “This is offending which is designed to frighten and terrify women you are in a relationship with.

“Your return to this type of offending must be marked with a custodial sentence.”

McNicol was also put under supervision for seven months upon his release from prison as he “is a real risk at liberty.”

A non-harassment order was granted preventing McNicol’s contact with the victim for seven years.

The court heard the pair were in a relationship between November 2017 and summer 2018 which initially ended on good terms.

McNicol was convicted of stalking her in January 2019 and was ordered by the court to seize all contact with her for five years.

Five days later, the woman received multiple messages on her mobile phone from an unknown number. This continued.

The ordeal forced the woman to isolate herself from her friends and family.

Police were contacted and were able to trace McNicol. The woman continued to receive multiple friends requests on social media apps, Snapchat and Instagram.

The usernames to the accounts were insults including, "I hope you kill yourself."

McNicol then threatened to send an intimate picture of the woman to her place of work.

The woman temporarily deleted all social media in July 2019 but McNicol continued to send her friends messages.

Officers finally arrested McNicol at his home in December 2019.

John McLaughlin, defending, said McNicol was in the park on both days as he was playing a pre-booked golf match with his cousin.

The lawyer stated the offences occurred when McNicol was on a change of medication.

Mr McLaughlin added: "He is in employment as an accounting manager in an international firm for tax consultancy and began that employment in June 2021.

"They are aware of his criminal record and the current process.