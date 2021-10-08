Bishopbriggs woman (50) assaulted and robbed by masked men in her own home

Police appeal

Officers believe she may have been wrongly targeted in the incident which happened on Thursday, 30 September.

At around 8.45pm four men with scarfs covering their faces forced entry to the property in Cedar Road, threatened the 50-year-old householder and demanded money.

One of the men then hit the woman on the hand with a weapon before they all fled the property with a two-figure sum of money.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The four suspects are described as between 30 and 40 years old and wearing face coverings. One of them is further described as having spiky red/brown hair.

Constable David Russell from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who is not believed to have been the intended target, and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“It is vital we trace the despicable individuals involved and I am appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward.

“In particular I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Thursday evening, and saw anything suspicious, as well as any motorists with dash-cams who were driving through at the time.