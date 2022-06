Buchanan Bus Station and nearby city centre streets have re-opened after a ‘suspicious package’ was reported.

Police Scotland locked down the bus station, as well as Killermont Street, North Hanover Street and Cowcaddens Road, after the report at 12.15pm.

The public was asked to avoid the area during the incident.