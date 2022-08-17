Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Officers were called in after shocked eyewitnesses saw the vehicles ablaze in a car park near Seafar’s McGregor Road. Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by fire fighters.

Thankfully no-one was injured in the incident but both vehicles, a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Ford Focus were extensively damaged. Officers have been checking for any relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information it can provide.

Detective Constable Derek Wilson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have heard or seen something around 11pm last night. Did you see anyone hanging around or anyone running off? Any small detail could prove significant in our investigation so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4763 of 13 August, 2022. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can remain anonymous.

Meanwhile police have confirmed that an unrelated arrest was made just hours later in Condorrat when a member of the public became concerned about a man slumped over the wheel of a parked car in Morar Drive.