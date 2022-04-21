Collins Street: Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the East End

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Thursday, 21 April, police were called to a report of a disturbance on Collins Street, Glasgow.
“A man in his twenties was found injured and he has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds. Enquiries are ongoing into the serious assault that took place within a block of flats on Drygate. Officers are following number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident.”