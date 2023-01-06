Little Riyah Rauf waited until 2023 to make her arrival into the world – and she was the first baby of the new year to be born in Forth Valley.
The youngster’s due date had been Hogmanay, however she kept mum and dad, Sabah and Waqar Rauf, waiting until after the bells before arriving.
She was born at 3.14am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, weighing 7lb 12oz.
Mum Sabah, 29, said it was a surprise to learn Riyah was the first baby of the year born at the Larbert hospital.
She said: “I couldn’t believe it when they said she was the first. I thought it would have been someone else. It was a surprise, but it’s nice. She’s a special baby.”
Sabah and Riyah were discharged from hospital later on New Year’s Day and were able to join the rest of the family at home at Mosswater Wynd.
Mum is a stay at home mum, while husband Waqar, 30, is an engineer. Riyah is their third child.
Big brother Zidan, five, and three-year-old sister Laiba were excited to have their little sister home.
Sabah said: “They are over the moon to have a little sister and to have a baby in the house again.
"We chose the name Riyah as it has a nice meaning and it just suits her. She’s quite petite and it’s a nice short name for her.”
Riyah is another granddaughter for proud grandparents Mohammed and Shahida Rauf.