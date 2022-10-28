Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

Leigh Sutherland, 28, allegedly committed the offence at Kirkintilloch Post Office, East Dunbartonshire, on June 9, 2021.

Court papers state Sutherland behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

The charge claims Sutherland broadcasted footage on a social media platform which was of a threatening or alarming nature.

Sutherland faces a separate charge of using a quantity of firework rockets during night hours on October 27, 2020.

The alleged offence is stated to have taken place at Crow Road, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire.

A further charge says Sutherland culpably and recklessly set fire to a bin at the same time and place.

Sutherland appeared in the dock last Friday (October 28) at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He pled not guilty to the three charges.

Prosecutor Hazel Kerr said: "There is a Crown motion to adjourn today's diet of trial as a police witness is on a training course and is not in a position to attend."It is a two-day curse and won't be available later today."This is the second trial diet - the first called in May.

"There was a failure to appear warrant for Mr Sutherland."

A new trial was fixed for January by Sheriff David Taylor.