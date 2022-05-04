Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aria

Yvonne Williams (50) of Millcroft Road, pled guilty to failing to provide veterinary treatment or pain relief her three-year-old, mastiff cross, Aria, at Airdrie Sheriff Court on 29 March 2022.

Williams pled guilty to a further charge of failing to protect her two cats, Ginger and Bandit, from suffering, injury and disease. Animal welfare officers had visited the property last March, following a complaint to a helpline.

It emerged that Williams had been the subject of additional complaints since 2017 and numerous visits by Scottish SPCA personnel. They advised her not to take on any more animals and took one dog into care.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector, John Chisholm said: “When we visited the property in 2020 we were immediately concerned for Aria’s welfare as she was obviously suffering from a painful ear condition. Williams was issued an animal welfare notice to take Aria for vet treatment with which she complied. She was also advised to follow all veterinary treatment plans to which she agreed. At the most recent visit it was confirmed that Aria was again suffering with her ears, and Williams had not taken her to the vets since March 2020. Due to the severity of Aria’s ear condition and the irreversible nature of the damage to her ear canals, she was put to sleep on veterinary advice to end her suffering.”

“Williams was uncooperative in relation to her cats and it became apparent that she now had four cats, despite being advised not to take on any more animals. They have now received the treatment they need, but have remained in our care as Williams refused to sign them over meaning we were not able to rehome them. Now that the case has concluded we will finally be able to find them the loving homes they deserve.

“Aria was caused a seriously unnecessary amount of suffering and distress despite continued advice. Her condition could have been completely treatable had Williams provided her with the care she needed.