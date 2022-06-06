Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers smelled cannabis inside and the 29-year-old male driver was searched. A tub of herbal material believed to be drugs was found.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report on this incident will be sent to the fiscal.

Police have also made an arrest after having reason to stop another vehicle in the town's St Mungo's Road at 12.35am on Saturday. ( June 4) After drawing to a stop, the driver, a 22-year-old male was found to be smelling of alcohol as was his car.