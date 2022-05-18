Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fake Rolex

Local man Matt Bendoris was running up the Tak Ma Doon Road with his dog Bailey on Tuesday morning when he came across a discarded Rolex box by the side of the road.

Believing that someone must have been the victim of crime, Matt took the box home only to discover it had once contained a fake Submariner model - with the real ones costing up to £25,000.

The 51-year-old said: “The Rolex box had been emptied and discarded on the grass verge at the side of the road, as if it had been thrown from a passing car. I immediately thought it must have been stolen and that some thief thought they’d hit the jackpot as it certainly looked like a genuine Rolex box and even had warranty information inside too.

“But I also found a business card for 5 Star Watches which boasts they make the ‘best replica watches - with all models available’.”

Saudi Arabia based 5 Star Watches offer fake Rolex Submariner watches for just £25.

The dad-of-two joked: “I only hope that if someone has had their replica Rolex nicked then the thief now knows it's worth a thousand times less than they think.”

The deep-dive watch was the brand’s most definitive dip into the now vast sports market back in 1953. It was the first diver’s watch that was waterproof up to a depth of 100 metres.