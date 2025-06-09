Glasgow police appeal for information following serious assault in Shettleston
Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for information following the serious assault on Ardgay Street in Shettleston, which hospitalised a 33-year-old man.
The incident, which police have established included two suspects, took place around 1.45am on Sunday, 8 June. The vicitm was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries have established that two suspect men were involved in the incident. Both men are described as being in their early 30s, one was wearing all dark clothing, whilst the other was wearing a navy-blue hoody.
Detective Constable Kirstie Soutter said: “We're appealing to anyone who was in the Ardgay Street area and saw anything suspicious, or who may have information that could assist our enquiries, to please get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0350 of 8 June. Alternatively, you can contact Crimersoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.