Patrick Harvey was reported missing from the town on Saturday, July 2.

The 69-year-old had last been seen about 10pm in Glasgow, and it was believed that he boarded a train from Central Station to Blackpool, around 9.30am the following day.

It was reportedly out of character for him to be away from home for a long period of time and his family relatives were growingly increasingly concerned.

Social media was also flooded with messages of support for them, referring to Patrick as “a gentleman.”

As we reported, there were sightings of him in Blackpool itself plus Bolton in Greater Manchester and Bridlington in Yorkshire but police have not said where he was found.