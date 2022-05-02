Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander McMillan

Alexander MacMillan (46) was spied on CCTV on Manse Road near to Howe Road and the images have been scrutinised by officers who are trying to find himAt that time he was wearing a navy hooded jumper, a baseball cap, grey trousers or jogging bottoms and dark coloured Adidas Gazelle trainers.

He was carrying two rucksacks; one white and grey with a ‘Timberland logo’, and the other bearing a striped design in blue grey and white.

Alexander was also carrying a fishing rod in a carry case.Sergeant Greig McKail from Cumbernauld Police Station who arranged for additional photographs of the missing man to be released at the weekend, said: “Alexander is quite distinctive in that he is tall, around six foot one inch tall and has a long grey unkempt beard and receding hair.“We have been carrying out significant enquiries since he went missing.

" In addition to the CCTV footage, a member of the public reported a possible sighting of him on Constarry Road, Croy around 4.30 pm on Wednesday April 27 but that has still to be confirmed.“He has never been missing before and we are concerned as this is very out of character.“If you have seen Alexander, or may have any information as to where he is, then please contact officers at Cumbernauld Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 1579 of Wednesday April 27

Meanwhile, also in Kilsyth, it emerged that an elderly pedestrian had a lucky escape after a 31-year-old male driver allegedly notched up a number of road traffic offences And it was then discovered that he had been disqualified from driving.

Police themselves clocked his vehicle being driven erratically in Low Craigends around 4.35pm on Thursday, April 28.

Officers observed the vehicle being driven with the boot up and the sole occupant being a male driver who thereafter made off from police.

It is alleged the driver sped through a red light, narrowly missing the pensioner.