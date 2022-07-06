Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

kittens

The vulnerable animals were spied on the route just west of Twechar by a passer-by who had the presence of mind to alert the Scottish SPCA. Sadly the person who found them saw that one of the cats had not survived being exposed to the elements in this way.

Animal welfare officers do not know if the animals were dumped or are simply strays but have launched an investigation to try and find out where they came from.

Scottish SPCA inspector Jack Marshall said, “We’re unsure if these kittens have been abandoned or are strays. However, if they are strays, it’s a very strange location to find them in due to how remote it is.

“Sadly, one of the kittens had already passed away by the time they were discovered and the other three were in poor body condition.

“They have been checked by a vet and are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need. They are not currently available for rehoming.We appreciate that the person who left these kittens may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up any animal if you can no longer care for them.