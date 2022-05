Two men have been taken to hospital, after being assaulted outside Buchanan Bus Station.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men have been taken to hospital.

The two men, aged 27 and 32, were seriously assaulted on Killermont Street and police are now investigating the incident.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Thursday, 18 May, officers were called to a report of two men aged 27 and 32 years injured after being seriously assaulted in Killermont Street, Glasgow, outside Buchanan Bus Station.