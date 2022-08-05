Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airdrie sheriff

Andrew Sproull's behaviour left Lauren McIntyre terrified, Airdrie Sheriff Court heard.

Sproull, 21, of Barlandfauld Street, admitted pursuing a course of abusive conduct towards his ex over a nine-day period in March last year.

He also admitted possessing a knife and threatening or abusive behaviour. The court heard the couple were in dispute over a child.

Sproull confronted Ms McIntyre at a house in Craigieburn Road, Cumbernauld, in September 2020. He shouted abuse and later appeared with a baseball bat, shouting and swearing at her and the friend she was with.

Ms McIntyre was at home in Cumbernauld with her new partner in March last year when Sproull turned up and shoved her to the floor. He shouted abuse at her and banged on the living room door until a glass panel broke.Over the next few days he sent Ms McIntyre abusive texts and tried repeatedly to video call her.

Kevin Morrow, prosecuting, said: "He sent a message with an image of the block of flats where she stayed. The message read 'I'm still watching you'. Ms McIntyre was terrified."

Sproull confronted his ex, her new partner, Jordan Stewart, and Mr Stewart's dad, John, in Glenacre Road, Cumbernauld, in the early hours of May 8 last year.

Sproull was on bail at the time.

Mr Morrow told the court: "He was seen coming out of a close with a kitchen knife. He brandished it at the Stewarts, shouting 'Come on, you're getting it'. However, John Stewart got hold of Sproull and pinned him to the ground."

Defence agent Jim Sloan said Sproull was abusing alcohol and cocaine at the time of "a very bad break-up".

The brief added: "He was very immature and took entirely the wrong approach, but he's now in a positive relationship and there's been no further behaviour like this."