By Clare Grant

Scott Moran was at home in at South Barrwood Road on July 1 2021 when he was awoken by banging upstairs. Neighbour Jordan Gray could also be heard shouting.

Mr Moran contacted the 25 year-old on social media accusing him of being "out of order". The thug and friend Alasdair Gray, 26, then pounced on the victim as he later went to a bin area outside. Mr Moran was stabbed and also smacked with a baseball bat.

A judge heard how the victim is unlikely to regain full use of his left arm as a result which will affect him playing the guitar. The Grays - who are not related - are now behind bars after they pled guilty to the attack at the High Court in Glasgow.

Jordan Gray was sentenced to two years and two months for assaulting Mr Moran to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment. Alasdair Gray was locked up for four years and 10 months after he admitted attacking the victim to the danger of his life. He will also be supervised for a further two years on his release.

Mr Moran was attacked when the thug stormed towards him with a baseball bat. The victim was not initially aware Alasdair Gray was there too. He went on to stab Mr Moran.Mr Moran then spotted blood before Jordan Gray whacked him on the arm with the bat. Jordan Gray's mum Donna Miller and another relative were first on the scene after the attackers fled. The blood-soaked musician begged for help.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "He asked them to phone an ambulance, but they refused. Donna Miller's concern was to retrieve the mobile phone dropped by her son."

Other neighbours helped instead and Mr Moran was rushed to hospital. He suffered a collapsed lung as well as a badly fractured arm.

Miss Gray said: "He has moved away from the area as he reported not feeling safe staying there. He found the process of completing a victim impact statement upsetting."