Derek Revie targeted a total 10 women, including two student nurses, at the Lanarkshire hospital where he worked, leaving them highly distressed after they received the unwelcome images online

Revie, 53, of Manse View, Newarthill, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

He admitted a string of offences committed between 2019 and 2021.

Rebecca Clark, prosecuting, said Revie had worked as a National Health Service mental health nurse since 1989 and cared for patients with severe dementia.

He knew all of the nurses and students involved because he worked beside them.

He sent some of them a video of him masturbating.

Ms Clark told the court: "The victims speak of being shocked, disgusted and distressed.

"One woman said the video made her sick to the stomach."

Revie would often send further messages.

These would see him apologising and blaming his behaviour on excessive drinking.

He begged one woman not to report him, saying he would lose his job.

One student nurse did complain after Revie targeted her in 2019.

He was interviewed by a manager, but claimed he'd sent an explicit photo by mistake and no action was taken against him at that time.

Another woman reported him to her line manager.

Again, it appeared nothing was done.

Referring to a later victim, Ms Clark said: "She was distressed by messages of a sexual nature, but did not want to report him for fear of jeopardising her student placement."

However, the matter did not end there and police were brought in after another nurse received a disgusting Facebook message from Revie in January last year.

She told senior colleagues she no longer wanted to work with him.

Sheriff Ray Small deferred sentence until September for background reports and a risk assessment.