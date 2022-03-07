Man dies following crash on Kilmarnock Road

Police in Glasgow have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and information after a fatal crash on Kilmarnock Road.

Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident, involving a pedestrian, happened at around 11.30pm on Friday.

The crash, which took place near to the junction with Holmbank Avenue, involved a Ford Fiesta and a 59-year-old male pedestrian.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital today (Monday).

His family are aware.

The motorist, a 30-year-old man, was uninjured.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

"We're also keen to hear from motorists with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.