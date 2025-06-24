22-year-old man rushed to hospital following 'targeted' Springburn incident

A 22-year-old man was hospitalised after a car struck him in a targeted incident on Ashgill Road.

Emergency services rushed to the incident in the Springburn area of Glasgow on Monday after reports of a disturbance involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on Ashgill Road at around 6.55pm.

A 22-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment after being struck by a car in what police say they believe is a targetted incident.

Extensive investigations are now underway, with a police presence set to remain in the area - however, police were keen to stress there was no wider threat to the public.

Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2779 of 23 June, 2025.