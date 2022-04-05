Glasgow High

John Morris, 42, pounced on Douglas Bamford outside a flat in Motherwell on July 1, 2021. The 42-year-old lashed out amid Mr Bamford hurling abuse at his sibling Wendy. Morris pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to the assault to Mr Bamford's severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Morris was at the property when Wendy and Mr Bamford were drinking together. Mr Bamford hurled insults at Wendy and he left when he was asked but he continued to shout abuse at her from outside as Morris watched.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "Morris confronted Mr Bamford in the street. "They started to fight as neighbours looked on. During the altercation, Morris was seen to strike Mr Bamford repeatedly on the body with a knife."

Morris fled the scene as Mr Bamford was rushed to hospital.

Miss Gray added: "He was found to have sustained a total of five wounds, four to his torso and one on his thigh. One torso wound caused the medical team particular concern. A CT scan was performed. Mr Bamford was admitted to High Dependency for observation. His condition at that stage was described as critical."

Mr Bamford signed himself out of hospital against medical advice and he will be permanently scarred. Morris handed himself into police four days later. It was revealed that Morris' previous convictions include violence, drugs and disorder.