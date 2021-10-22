Moped thieves steal bikes worth £30k from Milton of Campsie garage

Police are investigating the theft of bicycles worth £30,000 after a garage was broken into at Glenburn Crescent in Milton of Campsie.

By Liz Gallacher
Friday, 22nd October 2021
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:35 am
Police hunt moped thieves

The incident took place around 7pm on Monday, 18 October.

Four men forced entry to the garage and stole four bicycles – three of which were ‘Santa Cruz’ models, with a total estimated value of around £30,000. They then left the area on two mopeds, with the rear passengers carrying the stolen bikes.

The suspects were seen soon afterwards committing road traffic offences near to Lennoxtown and the Bishopbriggs area, all whilst still on the mopeds and in possession of the stolen bikes.

There was also a collision with a grey Skoda Fabia on Colton Road. The car driver was uninjured.

Anyone with info should contact local police on 101.