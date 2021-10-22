Moped thieves steal bikes worth £30k from Milton of Campsie garage

Police hunt moped thieves

The incident took place around 7pm on Monday, 18 October.

Four men forced entry to the garage and stole four bicycles – three of which were ‘Santa Cruz’ models, with a total estimated value of around £30,000. They then left the area on two mopeds, with the rear passengers carrying the stolen bikes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects were seen soon afterwards committing road traffic offences near to Lennoxtown and the Bishopbriggs area, all whilst still on the mopeds and in possession of the stolen bikes.

There was also a collision with a grey Skoda Fabia on Colton Road. The car driver was uninjured.