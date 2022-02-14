The alleged incident took place in Westfield Drive around 9.25am and the child who is nine-years-old had the presence of mind to raise the alarm with his family. The child's father quickly involved the police then warned other parents online with the words: "Warning: someone tried to kidnap my son this morning going to school.

"A white van approached him, a man started to scream at him to get into a van. Please be aware .He is fine and the police have been informed. Westfield area."

The incident has sparked much discussion in the town and Police Scotland told the media that an investigation was underway.

The force confirmed last week that it was alerted to an incident on Westfield Drive, Cumbernauld, where a "man stopped his white van and gestured to a young boy who was walking along the street"

A spokesperson added:"Officers are investigating the alleged incident and are working to trace the driver. Anyone with information is being urged to come forward and contact police."

The Cumbernauld News understands that when the incident was reported in the Daily Record last week, two more mums came forward.They stated that their youngsters had had a similar experience with a driver in Cumbernauld last September.