Police enquiries continuing after ‘suspicious package’ found in Dennistoun

Enquiries are continuing after a ‘suspicious package’ was found in Glasgow yesterday, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Police received a report of a suspicious package, which found within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow.

Part of the M8 and the area around Milnbank Street were closed off after the discovery on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team examined the item and confirmed it was not a ‘viable device’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway was later re-opened, the cordon was removed and local residents were allowed to return home.

However, Police Scotland says enquiries are continuing.