Two brave officers managed to disarm James Nisbet who was carrying white powder worth nearly £7,000.

Nisbet, 30, a prisoner, was jailed for two years at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted assaulting four police officers by brandishing a blade at them in Crossgates Avenue, Cleland, on September 28.

Nisbet also admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply others and causing damage to a car.

Neil Thomson, prosecuting, said police received an anonymous call during the afternoon that a man was punching a vehicle.

He told the court: "Officers arrived to find Nisbet near the car in question.

"He was in possession of a knife and, on seeing the police, he ran into a common close.

"Officers followed and he turned to face them, at which point he brandished the lockback knife at them.

"He shouted 'You're getting it. I'll kill someone.'

"He was directed to drop the weapon but didn't comply immediately, so two officers grabbed him, took the knife from him and threw it to the ground. Nisbet was arrested and a bag of white powder was recovered from his jacket pocket.

"He told the officers 'That's crack cocaine. I punt it.'

The powder weighed 68.2g and had a street value of £6,860.

Defence agent John Paul Gallacher said Nisbet has "battled addiction unsuccessfully throughout his life"

The solicitor added: "He is deeply ashamed of his actions that day. He was under the influence of crack cocaine."

Mr Gallacher said Nisbet has been in custody since his arrest and is now drug-free.

His grandfather is building flats in Glasow and he has the chance to work with him on his release from prison.

Passing sentence, Sheriff David Young noted that Nisbet has previous convictions for assault. Referring to the knife charge, the sheriff told him: "This is very serious. I must not only punish you but send a message to the community regarding this type of behaviour."

The sheriff also pointed out that Nisbet has a previous conviction for drug dealing.