Police investigate alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from Rangers fans

Police are investigating alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from Rangers supporters prior to the Old Firm clash on Sunday.

Rangers secured their place in the Scottish Cup final, following a 2-1 win over Celtic in extra time.

Prior to the game, police officers escorted a group of Rangers fans to the stadium in a bid to avoid ‘disorder’ between supporter groups.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now looking into alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from those fans.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said: "The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday 17 April was a large and complex operation that involved officers working with a range of partners across the country to ensure the match went ahead safely and with minimal disruption to the wider public.

Stock photo by John Devlin

“Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the event and to deal swiftly with acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“Prior to kick off a group of Rangers supporters were escorted to the stadium. The focus of the policing operation at this time was public safety and the quick movement away from an area where there was a high risk of disorder between supporter groups.

“Video evidence footage was taken at that time and enquiries are now ongoing into alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from those being escorted.

“Anti-Catholic and indeed all forms of hate crime are completely unacceptable and today’s events again remind us of the ongoing challenges we have in some parts of Scotland with sectarianism.