Police release CCTV images of four men wanted after St Enoch Square assault

Police in Glasgow have released CCTV images of four men wanted after a serious assault in St Enoch Square.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV images of the four men.

Police Scotland believe the men might hold information which could assist in relation to the assault, which took place around 10.10pm on Saturday, February 26.

The first male is described as white with a shaved head, wearing a grey jumper and black jogging bottoms.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second man is described as white and wearing a black hooded jacket, black jogging bottoms and grey/black trainers.

The third man was wearing a light blue/black north face jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

The fourth man was wearing a black and white hooded top, black jogging bottoms and dark coloured shoes.

Detective Constable Jenna Baillie, of Glasgow City Centre CID, said: "I would urge the males, or anyone who has information relating to these males, depicted in these images to make contact with the police.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact with police at Glasgow City Centre CID via 101 quoting reference number 3998 of 26 February, 2022.