Police release CCTV images of two men wanted after assault in Glasgow

Police Scotland is aiming to track down two men who it thinks might be able to help, following an assault in Glasgow.

Enquiries are ongoing after the incident on Cumbernauld Road, near to the Duke Street junction, at 10.40pm on Sunday, October 17.

Police Scotland has now issued CCTV images of the two men.

Police Scotland is looking for these two men.

The first man is described as being white, aged 20-30, with a shaved head and faint stubble. He was wearing a dark hooded zipper top with a white logo on the left arm, a dark t-shirt with white writing, dark tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers and a beige Gucci skip hat.

The second man is described as being white, aged 20-30, slim build, clean shaven, with short dark hair swept across his forehead and a receding hairline. He was wearing black and grey Nike trainers.