Police want to speak to this man after Union Street assault

Police want to speak to this man.
Officers believe the man may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into a serious assault which took place at around 9pm on Saturday, March 12, on Union Street.
A 30-year-old man was injured as a result of the assault and required hospital treatment.
The man officers are keen to speak with is described as being in his 20s to 30s, wearing a green hooded puffer jacket, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers with white soles. He was also in possession of a black cross body bag and a white carrier bag.
Detective Constable David Crawford of Greater Glasgow CID said: “We are keen to speak to the man shown in the images as we believe he may be able to assist our enquiries.
“The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Incident Number 3457 of 12 March 2022 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously."