Police want to speak to this man after Union Street assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, following a serious assault on Union Street.

Police want to speak to this man.

Officers believe the man may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into a serious assault which took place at around 9pm on Saturday, March 12, on Union Street.

A 30-year-old man was injured as a result of the assault and required hospital treatment.

The man officers are keen to speak with is described as being in his 20s to 30s, wearing a green hooded puffer jacket, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers with white soles. He was also in possession of a black cross body bag and a white carrier bag.

Detective Constable David Crawford of Greater Glasgow CID said: “We are keen to speak to the man shown in the images as we believe he may be able to assist our enquiries.