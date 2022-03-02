That is the view of Councillor Agnes Magowan who has raised a flag about verbal abuse to staff and customers, criminal damage, widespread vandalism and sick pranks which have seen innocent bystanders pelted with eggs and milkshakes.

However it does not end there amidst fears it is only a matter of time before someone is badly hurt.

The young culprits have also been messing about with electrical cables which they have pulled down and there are also reports of glass bottles being dropped on passers-by from above.

Councillor Magowan explained: “Due to the pandemic, businesses and shops in Motherwell Town Centre have been suffering due to the low footfall.

"As the pandemic loses its grip more people are venturing out and a recovery is underway.

"Our town centre is very important to the wellbeing of the people of Motherwell for socialising and employment.

"Unfortunately a section of the community namely young people between 11 and 16 are behaving in an extremely anti-social manner.

“I have received an email from the Town Centre Manager with very worrying and concerning information.

"This puts the focus on some of the activities the perpetrators take part in. The police are working tirelessly on this and have an action plan to try and address this disgraceful mindless vandalism.”

“Can parents please talk to their young people and ensure they are not taking part in these types of activity? If youngsters are caught engaging in this type of behaviour they could be reported or charged. We want to make our town centre an attractive, thriving place to go where youngsters can enjoy shopping or having a coffee. Antisocial behaviour ruins it for everyone!"