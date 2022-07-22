Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Derek Revie (53) who was responsible for patients with severe dementia, admitted the offences but questions are now being asked about the serial nature of these overtures committed over a two year period that NHS Lanarkshire allegedly failed to deal with, as the nurses were sent disturbing sexualised images online.

Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP, Meghan Gallacher said: “The behaviour of this individual who had a position of trust in his line of work was utterly deplorable and will have been hugely distressing for his victims. Those victims and the wider public will be concerned that the health board may have failed to respond to complaints that were brought forward.

“NHS Lanarkshire must be as transparent as they can over how they acted in relation to this nurse’s misconduct, otherwise suspicions that more could have been done to support victims will only be raised further.”

Meanwhile Helen Provan who is Lanarkshire Rape Crisis Centre’s Director said: “Derek Revie showed a disturbing pattern of behaviour that showed no concern for the women he chose to target. It is hugely concerning that a man working with vulnerable people has carried out these crimes over this time frame and left multiple women distressed by his offending.

“Our organisation is here to support people who have been subjected to any form of sexual violence and crucially, we are here to work with large employers and organisations to advise and train people in responding to staff when behaviour of this nature comes to light.

"Sexual offences such as sending unwanted explicit content need to be taken seriously as we know the impact is significant.

"All workplaces should have a zero tolerance approach to all unwanted or unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature; employers have a duty of care to staff to provide a safe working environment.”