Former WHO Director Anthony Costello speaks out against Billy Hood’s imprisonment as family ramps up appeal against his convictions.

Billy Hood. (Photo: Billy Hood/Instagram)

British football coach and “Rangers fan” Billy Hood has been sentenced to 25 years in Jail in Dubai after local authorities discovered four bottles of vape liquid containing CBD in his possession.

The 24 year-old, who is from Kesington in London, was sentenced for trafficking, selling and possessing drugs.

The trafficking charges come from the oils being purchased in the UK.

Hood said in a statement to the campaign group Detained in Dubai that he had not been aware of the oils, but thought they had been left by a friend who visited a few weeks prior to his arrest.

He also said in the statement he was forced to sign a confession after being pressured by the police.

Hood’s family are currently working with Detained in Dubai, and a team of lawyers to appeal his convictions. There is a GoFundMe page available which has already raised over £11,000 to help with legal fees in his battle.

Now EX WHO Director Anthony Costello has spoken out against the sentence calling on well known names in the football industry to help get him out:

“I drove Billy and my son to football each Sunday for ten years. He is a football coach, Chelsea +Rangers fan, falsely imprisoned in Dubai. We need Football to help get him out.”

His Mother, Breda spoke out expressing her disappointment in the lack of assistance provided by the FCO and has urged the government to include : ‘He’s always been such a good boy, and has never been troublesome.

“My son does not deserve to lose his whole life over CBD oil that wasn’t even his.”

The vape oils found in Hood’s car on January 31 contained CBD, which is legal in most countries including the UK.