Police

Officers moved in following multiple reports of allegedly anti-social behaviour on the part of a 15-year-old on Monday. May 24.

Police Sergeant Greig McKail of Cumbernauld Community Policing Team said: “It’s been reported that the damage to property in these incidents totalled nearly £10,000. The Cumbernauld Community Police team are dedicated in dealing with acts of anti-social behaviour. I encourage members of the local community to report and incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminality directly on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org”

Meanwhile it emerged that a house in Croy has been linked to the discovery of drugs after officers went round to a Cuilmuir Terrace with a search warrant on Friday. May 27 at 8.30pm

Entry was gained and a large quantity of what is believed to be controlled drugs was recovered. There was not thought to be anyone in the house at the time.