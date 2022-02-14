Girl (15) suffers serious injuries after crash in Uddingston

Police are looking for witnesses for a serious road crash in Uddingston’s New Edinburgh Road on Friday (February 11) where a 15-year-old girl suffered “serious” injuries.

Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:39 am

She was struck by a black Audi car around 7pm and was rushed to University Hospital Wisahw before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Constable Andrew Coutts, of Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch.

“If there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage or anyone with information that may help with our investigation to contact police.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 3145.