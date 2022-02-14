She was struck by a black Audi car around 7pm and was rushed to University Hospital Wisahw before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Constable Andrew Coutts, of Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch.

“If there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage or anyone with information that may help with our investigation to contact police.”