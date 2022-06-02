Search for duo who entered home of Motherwell 92-year-old posing as washing repair men

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses in their quest to trace two men from an incident earlier this year where a 92-year-old householder was targeted in their Motherwell home.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:25 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The incident which police have not shed any further light on, happened around 1.30pm on Tuesday April 26 in the Primrose Crescent area of Motherwell. They gained entry to the house on false pretences after posing as washing machine repair men.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

One man is described as white/tan skin, 40-50 years-old, slim build, blue jeans, dark shiny puffer jacket, dark hair & dark eyebrows.

The other man is described as white skin 40-50 years-old, medium build, white trainers, light blue/grey jeans, blue zip up jacket, white t-shirt and light/grey hair

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting reference 1702.