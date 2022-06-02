The incident which police have not shed any further light on, happened around 1.30pm on Tuesday April 26 in the Primrose Crescent area of Motherwell. They gained entry to the house on false pretences after posing as washing machine repair men.
One man is described as white/tan skin, 40-50 years-old, slim build, blue jeans, dark shiny puffer jacket, dark hair & dark eyebrows.
The other man is described as white skin 40-50 years-old, medium build, white trainers, light blue/grey jeans, blue zip up jacket, white t-shirt and light/grey hair
Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting reference 1702.