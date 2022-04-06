The wave of disorder which has affected Balloch Eastfield, has its nerve centre at the underpass at Craiglinn Roundabout but has had implications for residents in the densely populated area around it.

And there are fears that this disturbing pattern will continue to flourish as comparatively better weather and the lighter nights appear.

Councillor Alan Masterton, who lives in the area, has seen the situation first-hand and has been inundated with complaints.

The Scottish National Party man said: “It has been bad most weekends with certain groups of teenagers going through Balloch and Eastfield and intimidating residents, smashing glass and attacking property. Police have told me that they have been receiving a number of calls regarding this area and as such have implemented an action plan to target this anti-social behaviour, which includes additional patrols.

"I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour of this nature to report it to Police Scotland on 101 to allow them to build up a fuller picture of the extent of this behaviour.”