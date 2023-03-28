Register
Sex offender seen in Uddingston Church after agreement is reached with the parish

Motherwell Diocese has been forced to release a statement after it emerged that a convicted sex offender has been seen attending mass with families nearby at St Columba’s in Uddingston.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:47 BST

The offender is Viewpark man Francis Cairney who was judged unfit to stand trial on health grounds. However it has emerged that the former Celtic Boys Club manager has been attending a vigil mass at the Old Edinburgh Road parish after an agreement was reached at the church.

A Diocesan spokesman said: “Safe Worship Plans are used with high-risk offenders who wish to attend religious services in a Catholic church. While no comment would be made on an individual case, when a high-risk offender expresses a wish to participate in services an assessment of potential risk of harm is made by the statutory authorities.

“Such agreements are reviewed at least every six months. The paramount consideration is the safety and protection of the church community.”