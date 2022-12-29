A vicious assault from a bare-chested 16-year-old boy against a senior firefighter in a Motherwell street has seen the victim undergo intricate facial reconstruction following the boy’s onslaught.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that the teenager, who cannot be named targeted Scott Kennedy 53 who is a group commander at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service national training centre while he was out walking with his wife.

Mr Kennedy suffered a broken nose and underwent surgery after the attack in Logans Road, Motherwell, on August 22 last year.

Ms Carey added: "He underwent surgery. Titanium plates and screws were used to reset his facial appearance. He had a scar from ear to ear but it was hoped this would fade over time."

In a Twitter post from hospital shortly afterwards, Mr Kennedy said the attack had dashed his plans to run 200 miles for the StepTember charity venture.

But he joked that he had managed 300 metres, walking to and from the hospital canteen.

He later tweeted that, despite his injuries, he managed to clock up 58 miles during the month, adding that the exercise "has played a big part in my recovery".

Defence advocate Donald Findlay, KC, said his client accepted it was a "serious" matter. The teenager had his bail continued.