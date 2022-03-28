Six arrested after Rangers Weekends of Legends match at Ibrox

Six people were arrested following the Weekend of Legends game celebrating Rangers’ 150th anniversary.

A bumper crowd watched as Rangers XI lost out 3-2 against the Luis Figo World XI, with almost 40,000 attending the game at Ibrox.

Police Scotland confirmed after the match that six people had been arrested, five relating to pitch incursions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Five men were arrested and charged in relation to pitch incursions and were all issued with Fixed Penalty Notices.