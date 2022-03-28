Gascoigne has suffered various off-field issues over the years but dusted off his boots to make a substitute appearance

Luis Figo was thrilled to see Paul Gascoigne in good health after the Rangers icon scored a poignant goal and earned man of the match during Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the World Legends at Ibrox as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Portuguese great will always feel indebted to the former Light Blues, Tottenham and England midfielder for offering him worse of advice during the early days of his playing career.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gascoigne has suffered various off-field issues over the years but dusted off his boots to make a substitute appearance as part of a Rangers Legends XI against Figo’s global stars in front of a crowd of just over 38,000.

Paul Gascoigne salutes the crowd as he makes a late substitute appearance for the Rangers Legends side against a World Legends XI at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 54-year-old found the back of the net to the acclaim of the Gers faithful and Figo was delighted to reacquaint himself with the Geordie star.

He said: “I have known Paul for a long time. He was very kind with me when I was starting and also during my career.

“We also met off the pitch in Portugal in the summer and I asked him to be part of some project I had at that time in my photo book.

“So I know him well and I’m very pleased that he is healthy and he has recuperated from what he was passing through.

“I was very pleased to see him and I was very happy to spend time with him. It was a fantastic experience for me and it was such a great day.”

Figo was stunned by the impressive turn-out for the match as fans flocked to Ibrox in their numbers to watch their heroes in action, with part of the money raised going to his charity work.

He admitted: “It was great to have the chance to be in the full stadium with a great atmosphere. It’s not every day you get the chance to come back after so long and play in front of a full stadium. That was very emotional.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish enjoyed his return to the technical area at Ibrox on Saturday as he took charge of a Legends side in the club's 150th anniversary match. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“I’m also very thankful to Glasgow Rangers to give us the chance to raise some pounds for our projects while also celebrating the anniversary of this historic club.

“I feel quite emotional and I want to say thank you to everyone, including the players who joined my team.

“These kind of events, the players come and play for fee and in this period of life we are passing through so many thing. I am very happy.

“These days, it is very difficult, not only for my foundation, but in general to raise funds because everyone knows what is happening in the world.

“We will try to channel these funds to the different projects and the different areas that we work in, like health, sport and social integration.”

The match was played at a decent tempo with Jorg Albertz impressing in the first-half, while Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst showcased his talent as the former Barcelona defender slid into a challenge on ex-Real Madrid rival Michael Salgado.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst threads a pass beyond Brazilian star Kaka during the 150th anniversary match at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The opening goal arrived after 38 minutes when Alan Hutton’s cross from the right was met by Shota Averladze who flew through the air to power a header home.

The World Legends were back on level terms early in the second half as Brazilian great Kaka picked out Carlos Marchena, whose diving header sailed past keeper Neil Alexander.

Benfica icon Nuno Gomes then lifted the ball over Alexander on the hour mark before Ricardo Quaresma produced an exquisite finish with the outside of his right boot for the goal of the game.

Gascoigne reduced the deficit in the 80th minute after turning home Nacho Novo’s cross at the second attempt with players from both sides forming a huddle in celebration.

Gazza even performed his infamous flute celebration - the controversial gesture which led to a £20,000 fine by the club after scoring against Celtic in 1998.

He added: “That is the spirit of ex-professional players. It is in your blood that you want to win. Even if it’s a friendly or a charity game you run because you want to get a result.

“In the end we know the result is not the most important thing but when you are on the pitch you forget everything and you want to perform your best.

“That should be the spirit with respect to the people who have come to watch the game.”