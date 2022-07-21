A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, following an attempted murder.

Police in Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed that the incident happened last night on Springfield Road in the East End.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “Around 12.05am on Thursday, 21 July, 2022, officers were called to Springfield Road, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.

“Officers are treating this as an attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing.