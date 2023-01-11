A teenage rapist from Bellshill who was reported to police by his own mother has been jailed for three and a half years.

By Clare Grant

Alexander Turner attacked two young girls in Wishaw in 2020 and 2021.

The 18 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to raping both victims.

Lord Matthews told Turner had he been an adult he could have been facing a jail term of "double figures", but added his age was a "cogent" factor.

The judge added: "Quite what the long term effects will be for both is difficult to predict, but are likely to be devastating."

The sentence was cut from five years due to his guilty pleas.

First offender Turner, will also be supervised for two years on release.

He was further put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

A previous hearing was told how his mum learned in April 2021 what had happened.

Prosecutor Alexander Sutherland said: "She summoned Turner from his room. He said nothing had taken place and that he did not see the point in saying anything as he would not be believed.

"She sent him back to his bedroom and called police.”

Referring to one of the girls, Mr Sutherland said: "It was clear she found this incident very difficult to discuss."

The other victim told how Turner had lured her by offering her sweets.

